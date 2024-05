Donegal have beaten Louth 4-19 to 1-20 in Round 5 of the Nickey Rackard Cup at Dowdallshill this afternoon.

Mickey McCann’s side had already qualified for the final in Croke Park after last weekend’s win over Roscommon, but finished off the campaign in style today to make it 5 wins from 5 games played.

Victories over Armagh, Mayo, Monaghan, Roscommon and Louth have set Donegal up nicely heading into another Nickey Rackard Cup Final in Croke Park.