Ruaidhri Higgins: “The more people like Stephen Kenny in the league, the better”

A Paul McMullan strike on 76 minutes was enough to give Derry City all 3 points in last night’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

It was former Derry and Republic Of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge of the Dublin side, but he was unable to get off to a winning start.

Ruaidhri Higgins says the league is a better place after the return of Kenny and referred to him as the most influential person in his professional career, as Higgins served under him when Kenny was in charge of Derry…

Here’s the full reaction from Ruaidhri Higgins at full time last night…