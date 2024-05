It’s been a busy weekend in local athletics. Patsy McGonagle has all the latest…

Meanwhile, Fintan Dewhirst put in an outstanding performance in Dublin. He ran a Donegal-record time of 51.19 in the 400M hurdles which qualifies him for the World U20 Championships.

The run also makes Dewhirst the 8th fastest Irish athlete ever over the 400 metre hurdles.