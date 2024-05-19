Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cockhill put 7 past Ayrfield United in FAI Senior Cup

Cockhill Celtic have beaten Ayrfield United 7-1 in the FAI Senior Cup First Round clash in Buncrana this afternoon.

Early goals from Luke Rodden and Lee McColgan had Gavin Cullen’s men 2-0 up at the break.

It was the Inishowen side who kicked on in the 2nd half – two quick-fire goals around the hour mark from Jack Mullan and Luke Rudden made it 4-0 and effectively ended the tie.

Eric Madden pulled one back for Ayrfield on 68 minutes, before a hattrick from Jimmy Bradley put the cherry on top of a scintillating Cockhill performance.

Martin Holmes reported live from Buncrana at full time…

 

Martin also spoke to manager Gavin Cullen after the game to get his thoughts on yet another successful day for the Inishowen club…

 

candle
News, Top Stories

Shore Road reopens in Buncrana after man’s death this morning

19 May 2024
enniskillen courthouse
News, Top Stories

Two men due in court after Tyrone cannabis seizures

19 May 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Top Stories

Poll suggests Donegal based Euro candidates have work to do.

19 May 2024
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste raising death of Private Sean Rooney during visit to Lebanon

19 May 2024
