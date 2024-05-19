Cockhill put 7 past Ayrfield United in FAI Senior Cup

Cockhill Celtic have beaten Ayrfield United 7-1 in the FAI Senior Cup First Round clash in Buncrana this afternoon.

Early goals from Luke Rodden and Lee McColgan had Gavin Cullen’s men 2-0 up at the break.

It was the Inishowen side who kicked on in the 2nd half – two quick-fire goals around the hour mark from Jack Mullan and Luke Rudden made it 4-0 and effectively ended the tie.

Eric Madden pulled one back for Ayrfield on 68 minutes, before a hattrick from Jimmy Bradley put the cherry on top of a scintillating Cockhill performance.

Martin Holmes reported live from Buncrana at full time…

Martin also spoke to manager Gavin Cullen after the game to get his thoughts on yet another successful day for the Inishowen club…