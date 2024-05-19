Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
John McNulty “couldn’t be more proud” of his Donegal Ladies side despite defeat to Armagh

Donegal Ladies manager John McNulty

It took extra time to separate the Donegal and Armagh in the Ulster Ladies Final at St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones this afternoon.

A spirited and courageous performance from Donegal was epitomised by their ability to get back into the game having been 4 points down heading into the dying seconds of normal time. A goal and a point within 30 seconds of each other levelled the contest to send it to extra time.

John McNulty’s side were eventually beaten by the slenderest of margins as Armagh kicked a late winner to run out 0-17 to 1-13 winners.

After the game, McNulty gave his thoughts to Highland Radio’s Pauric Hilferty…

candle
News, Top Stories

Shore Road reopens in Buncrana after man’s death this morning

19 May 2024
enniskillen courthouse
News, Top Stories

Two men due in court after Tyrone cannabis seizures

19 May 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Top Stories

Poll suggests Donegal based Euro candidates have work to do.

19 May 2024
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste raising death of Private Sean Rooney during visit to Lebanon

19 May 2024
