John McNulty “couldn’t be more proud” of his Donegal Ladies side despite defeat to Armagh

It took extra time to separate the Donegal and Armagh in the Ulster Ladies Final at St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones this afternoon.

A spirited and courageous performance from Donegal was epitomised by their ability to get back into the game having been 4 points down heading into the dying seconds of normal time. A goal and a point within 30 seconds of each other levelled the contest to send it to extra time.

John McNulty’s side were eventually beaten by the slenderest of margins as Armagh kicked a late winner to run out 0-17 to 1-13 winners.

After the game, McNulty gave his thoughts to Highland Radio’s Pauric Hilferty…