Katy Heron says being huge underdogs was motivation for the Donegal Ladies today as they took on a highly-fancied Armagh side in today’s Ulster Ladies Final in Clones.

The game finished 0-17 to 1-13 after extra time and Heron, who is in her 15th season, says the team felt disrespected heading into the contest but that being counted out gave them spirit to go out and prove a point.

After the game in Clones, Heron spoke to Highland Radio’s Maureen O’Donnell…