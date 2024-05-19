Kevin Gallagher takes win in modified section of Carlow Stages Rally

Donegal driver Kevin Gallagher and co-driver Ryan Moore have won the modified section of the Carlow Stages Rally.

The pair took the win in their Darrian T90 GTR, while there were also good performances from other Donegal drivers Declan and Michael Boyle.

Declan, who is the father of Michael, finished 4th overall as Michael finished in 5th.

Daniel Cronin was the outright winner in his VW Polo and Eddie Doherty was almost 4 minutes behind to finish 2nd.

The big story of the day was the Toyota GR Yaris Rally 2 car which was being driven by Meirion Evans with co-driver Jonathon Jackson. They managed to finish 3rd overall in what was the first ever car of its kind to be driven on these shores.

The top 20 are listed below…