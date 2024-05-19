Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Kevin Gallagher takes win in modified section of Carlow Stages Rally

Donegal driver Kevin Gallagher and co-driver Ryan Moore have won the modified section of the Carlow Stages Rally.

The pair took the win in their Darrian T90 GTR, while there were also good performances from other Donegal drivers Declan and Michael Boyle.

Declan, who is the father of Michael, finished 4th overall as Michael finished in 5th.

Daniel Cronin was the outright winner in his VW Polo and Eddie Doherty was almost 4 minutes behind to finish 2nd.

The big story of the day was the Toyota GR Yaris Rally 2 car which was being driven by Meirion Evans with co-driver Jonathon Jackson. They managed to finish 3rd overall in what was the first ever car of its kind to be driven on these shores.

The top 20 are listed below…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Shore Road reopens in Buncrana after man’s death this morning

19 May 2024
enniskillen courthouse
News, Top Stories

Two men due in court after Tyrone cannabis seizures

19 May 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Top Stories

Poll suggests Donegal based Euro candidates have work to do.

19 May 2024
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste raising death of Private Sean Rooney during visit to Lebanon

19 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Shore Road reopens in Buncrana after man’s death this morning

19 May 2024
enniskillen courthouse
News, Top Stories

Two men due in court after Tyrone cannabis seizures

19 May 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Top Stories

Poll suggests Donegal based Euro candidates have work to do.

19 May 2024
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste raising death of Private Sean Rooney during visit to Lebanon

19 May 2024
Garda Roads Policing
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny – Derry Road reopens after earlier collision

19 May 2024
Buncrana Pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

Update – Body of man recovered from water after car went in off Buncrana Pier

19 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube