Mickey Harte reacts to Derry’s defeat to Galway

Derry were beaten 2-14 to 0-15 by Galway in yesterday evening’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Group 1 match at Pearse Stadium.

The big talking point of the game came after 20 minutes of the first half as Derry’s Gareth McKinless was shown a straight red card for a stamp on Damien Comer.

Goals from Sean Kelly and Cein Darcy set Galway on their way to victory as the Tribesmen inflicted a second successive defeat for Mickey Harte’s side.

After the game, Derry manager Harte spoke to the assembled media…

