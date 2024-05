Paul Devlin has led Tyrone to U20 All-Ireland glory as they defeated Kerry 1-2o to 1-14 in Portlaoise this afternoon.

Joey Clarke hit the net for the Red Hand county after 13 minutes to put day-light between the teams.

Kerry never really recovered as they trailed 1-08 to 0-07 at half time.

A converted penalty 8 minutes from the end gave the Kingdom a glimmer of hope, but ultimately Tyrone were worthy winners.

After the game, Francis Mooney caught up with winning manager Paul Devlin…