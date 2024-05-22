109 Donegal local projects to receive over €200,000 in state funding

109 Donegal local projects have received over €200,000 in state funding as part of the Local Enhancement Programme.

The initiative was launched in December 2023 with funding of €6 million available, including €1 million set aside specifically for women’s groups.

The programme provides capital support for the many small community groups and organisations, particularly those who serve disadvantaged rural and urban areas.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD congratulated the successful applicants and thanked them for the work they do in providing services to their local communities.

A list of the successful Donegal projects an be found HERE.