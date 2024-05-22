Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

109 Donegal local projects to receive over €200,000 in state funding

109 Donegal local projects have received over €200,000 in state funding as part of the Local Enhancement Programme.

The initiative was launched in December 2023 with funding of €6 million available, including €1 million set aside specifically for women’s groups.

The programme provides capital support for the many small community groups and organisations, particularly those who serve disadvantaged rural and urban areas.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD congratulated the successful applicants and thanked them for the work they do in providing services to their local communities.

A list of the successful Donegal projects an be found HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

441950617_843339907836628_7314647596217534405_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal properties searched in relation to international drug trafficking investigation

22 May 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday May 22nd

22 May 2024
rishi sunak
News, Top Stories

UK to hold a general election in July

22 May 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

92 Carndonagh homes to be left without power until 11 o’clock tonight

22 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

441950617_843339907836628_7314647596217534405_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal properties searched in relation to international drug trafficking investigation

22 May 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday May 22nd

22 May 2024
rishi sunak
News, Top Stories

UK to hold a general election in July

22 May 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

92 Carndonagh homes to be left without power until 11 o’clock tonight

22 May 2024
department-of-rural-and-community-development-178888
News, Top Stories

109 Donegal local projects to receive over €200,000 in state funding

22 May 2024
Frank Square
News, Audio, Top Stories

Power sharing arrangement within Donegal County Council is counterproductive – Cllr McBrearty

22 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube