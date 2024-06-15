Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Traffic delays to be expected in Waterside this morning

 

A parade is due to get underway in Derry this morning which could cause traffic delays in the Waterside area.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry Walker Parent Club parade leaves from Rossdowney Park at 11 o’clock and will finish on Society Street at 12:15pm.

Police say they will be on duty to assist.

The route is as follows:

Rossdowney Park, Dungiven Road, Glendermott Road, Clooney Terrace, Spencer Road, across the top deck of the Craigavon Bridge, Carlisle Circus, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, Palace Street, and onto the City Walls and finishing on Society Street. There is no return parade.

 

