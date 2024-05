The Dáil has descended into a shouting match in a row over housing.

Sinn Fein has hit out at the Government’s record on housing following the publication of the damning Housing Commission report.

It found a ‘radical reset’ is needed in policy and points to ineffective decision making.

Taking Leaders Questions this afternoon, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was challenged by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty on Fianna Fail’s previous commitment to build 50,000 houses: