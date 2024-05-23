Doogan takes up U23 lead on Day 1 of Ras Tailteann

Donegal’s Odhran Doogan has made a solid start to this year’s RAS Tailtean.

The Falcarragh man who is riding with Team Ireland finished 5th and was the second Irish rider home in Wednesday’s 147 kilometre opening stage from Tullamore in Offaly to Killmallock in County Limerick.

Doogan also wears the white jersey for the under 23 leader ahead of stage two.

England’s Alex Pritchard holds the overall leaders red jersey with 187 k’s facing the riders in todays second stage from Kanturn in Cork to Sneem in Kerry.