Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Doogan takes up U23 lead on Day 1 of Ras Tailteann

Rás Tailteann 2024. Stage 1 Tullamore- Kilmallock 22/5/2024
The Spin 11 leading u23 rider jersey presented to Team Ireland’s Odhran Dogan by Philip Cassidy and Johnny Drake
Pic : Lorraine O’Sullivan

Donegal’s Odhran Doogan has made a solid start to this year’s RAS Tailtean.

The Falcarragh man who is riding with Team Ireland finished 5th and was the second Irish rider home in Wednesday’s 147 kilometre opening stage from Tullamore in Offaly to Killmallock in County Limerick.

Doogan also wears the white jersey for the under 23 leader ahead of stage two.

England’s Alex Pritchard holds the overall leaders red jersey with 187 k’s facing the riders in todays second stage from Kanturn in Cork to Sneem in Kerry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption causing water interruptions in Redcastle

23 May 2024
Norma
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €120 million spent on schools in Donegal over the past three years – Foley

23 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Donegal Local Election Debate 4 – Lifford/Stranorlar 1

23 May 2024
Pink Salmon
News, Top Stories

Loughs Agency urges vigilance during Invasive Species Week

23 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption causing water interruptions in Redcastle

23 May 2024
Norma
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €120 million spent on schools in Donegal over the past three years – Foley

23 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Donegal Local Election Debate 4 – Lifford/Stranorlar 1

23 May 2024
Pink Salmon
News, Top Stories

Loughs Agency urges vigilance during Invasive Species Week

23 May 2024
computer doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Junior Doctor’s latest Industrial Action underway in NI

23 May 2024
psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI facing major fine after data breach

23 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube