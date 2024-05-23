Fixtures confirmed for Donegal footballers and hurlers

Details have been confirmed of a bumper weekend of action on the June Bank Holiday for Donegal GAA.

The senior footballers will play Cork in the second round of the All Ireland Championship at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork on Saturday June 1st at 2.30pm.

There will be live commentary here on Highland from that fixture on Saturday, and there’ll also be full match coverage from the Nicky Rackard Hurling Final which has been penciled in for the following day, Sunday 2nd June at Croke Park.

Mickey McCann’s side met Mayo at GAA headquarters with the game given a 4.15pm start.

Also on Sunday the 2nd, Tyrone will meet Clare at Healy Park in the All Ireland Football Championship, starting at 1.30pm and Derry will face Armagh at 4pm at Celtic Park while the Derry hurlers Christy Ring Final with Kildare will begin at 2.15pm at Croke Park.