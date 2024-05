The election posters of Cllr Frank McBrearty Jnr and the door of the family’s business has been vandalised, branded with the word killer.

While one poster seen Cllr McBrearty’s image defaced, another had profanities spray painted across the board in red writing.

Gardaí say an investigation is on going in to a criminal damage incident in Raphoe, but no arrests have been made to date.