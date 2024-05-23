Loughs Agency urges vigilance during Invasive Species Week

The Loughs Agency is marking Invasive Species Week by raising awareness of the threat posed by invasive species in the Foyle and Carlingford catchments.

Release in full –

Loughs Agency urges invasives species action in Foyle and Carlingford catchments

Invasive Non-Native Species (INNS) pose a major threat to the delicate balance of

the ecosystems in the Foyle and Carlingford catchment areas. As Loughs Agency

marks Invasive Species Week, it is imperative to recognise the pressing need for

heightened awareness and collaborative efforts to mitigate the impact of these

species.

In the last fifty years, human activity has led to a sharp increase in global travel.

More people and goods travelling more rapidly around the world means more

chances and opportunities for plants and animals to be moved too. In addition to the

increased rate of movement of people and trade, climate change will influence

species distributions by affecting potential species ranges.

There are multiple pathways by which a species can move to habitats beyond their

native range. A pathway is essentially the route through which a potential invasive

species can be introduced into a new environment. Introductions can be accidental

or deliberate and the consequences of these introductions are often unpredictable.

The impacts of INNS on our native habitats can be complex and devastating and can

include ecological changes, economic losses, and social impacts.

Aquatic habitats are more at risk from invasive species than terrestrial habitats

because water provides lots of opportunity for species to disperse from the point of

introduction through interconnected aquatic systems. Aquatic INNS tend to be well

adapted to spread naturally in aquatic systems. People also aid in the dispersal of

aquatic INNS through recreational and commercial use of the water.

Several invasive species have established a foothold in the Foyle and Carlingford

catchment areas, increasing the need for proactive measures. Notable among these

are:

Asian Clam: Characterised by its yellowish/brown shell with distinctive ridges, the

Asian Clam is a freshwater bivalve which impacts on our native aquatic systems as

a result of its rapid rates of reproduction and its filter feeding activity. Asian clam

disrupts native ecosystems, displacing native filter feeding species like the critically

endangered freshwater pearl mussel.



Giant Hogweed: Giant Hogweed sap contains agents that cause severe skin

inflammation when exposed to sunlight. This raises concerns for both public safety

and the integrity of ecosystems.

Himalayan Balsam: Himalayan Balsam's uncontrolled growth presents a significant

ecological hazard. Its tendency to outcompete native plants and spread seeds

downstream exacerbates erosion and disrupts river ecosystems.



Japanese Knotweed: Originally introduced as an ornamental plant, Japanese

Knotweed now infests various habitats, including riverbanks, choking out native

species and exacerbating soil erosion.



Pink Salmon: Pink Salmon threaten indigenous salmon populations through

competition for resources and transmission of parasites.



In response to the threat of INNS, Loughs Agency urges public vigilance and

proactive engagement. If encountered, individuals are encouraged to record

sightings, refrain from disturbing the species, and promptly report findings to the

Agency.

Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency Chief Executive, said: “Invasive species

continue to arrive and threaten our wildlife and ecosystems, so it is imperative that

preventative actions are taken to avoid further spread and introductions.

“Through a shared commitment to awareness and collaboration, we can ensure the

protection of our freshwater ecosystems for future generations."

Further information on what Loughs Agency is doing to combat invasive species can

be found at loughs-agency.org.