Over €120 million spent on schools in Donegal over the past three years – Foley

Education Minister Norma Foley is in Donegal today for a series of engagements in Inishowen and Letterkenny, including the official opening of Errigal College’s new modular extension.

Minister Foley was also in Buncrana last night, where she was briefed on the ongoing campaign for a three campus school in the town.

This morning, Minister Foley confirmed a new extension is getting the go-ahead at St Francis’ National School in Barnesmore.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Minister Foley said there are a number of ongoing or pending projects in Donegal, where over €120 million has been spent on education in the past three years………