Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Reservoir interruption causing water interruptions in Redcastle

A reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to Redcastle and surrounding areas in Inishowen.

Works are scheduled to be carried out until 5pm this evening, and it may take up to four hours for systems to return to normal .

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption causing water interruptions in Redcastle

23 May 2024
Norma
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €120 million spent on schools in Donegal over the past three years – Foley

23 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Donegal Local Election Debate 4 – Lifford/Stranorlar 1

23 May 2024
Pink Salmon
News, Top Stories

Loughs Agency urges vigilance during Invasive Species Week

23 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption causing water interruptions in Redcastle

23 May 2024
Norma
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €120 million spent on schools in Donegal over the past three years – Foley

23 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Donegal Local Election Debate 4 – Lifford/Stranorlar 1

23 May 2024
Pink Salmon
News, Top Stories

Loughs Agency urges vigilance during Invasive Species Week

23 May 2024
computer doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Junior Doctor’s latest Industrial Action underway in NI

23 May 2024
psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI facing major fine after data breach

23 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube