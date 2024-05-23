Reservoir interruption causing water interruptions in Redcastle

A reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to Redcastle and surrounding areas in Inishowen.
Works are scheduled to be carried out until 5pm this evening, and it may take up to four hours for systems to return to normal .
A reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to Redcastle and surrounding areas in Inishowen.
Works are scheduled to be carried out until 5pm this evening, and it may take up to four hours for systems to return to normal .
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland