Tyrone’s Shea O’Hare has been named the Eirgrid U20 Player Of The Year.

The Ardboe defender was a hugely important cog in Tyrone’s journey to a second All Ireland U20 title in 3 years as they overcame Kerry last weekend on a score-line of 1-20 to 1-14.

There are high hopes that O’Hare will make it at senior level and could go straight into the Tyrone senior squad for this weekend’s clash with Donegal.