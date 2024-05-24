Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch: Donegal Local Election Debate 5 – Letterkenny 1

18 candidates have put their names forward battling it out for 7 seats.

Today’s panel is:

Donal Coyle FF

Ciaran Brogan FF

Mary T Sweeney Aontú

Selina O’Donnell IND

Thoiba Ahmed IND

Decky Jordan IND

Michael McBride IND

Sandra Haughey SF

Top Stories

Helen McEntee Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

96 deportations so far this year – McEntee

24 May 2024
errigal-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public advised to avoid visiting Errigal in the coming weeks

24 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Donegal Local Election Debate 5 – Letterkenny 1

24 May 2024
Niall Blaney
News, Audio, Top Stories

“I’m being abandoned by the FF leadership” – Blaney

24 May 2024
