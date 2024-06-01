Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Goals do the damage as Donegal are beaten by Cork – Martin McHugh full time reaction

Photo: Official Donegal GAA

Donegal have been beaten 3-9 to 0-16 by Cork in their All Ireland Championship Round 2 clash at Pairc Ui Rinn this afternoon.

A first half goal from Mattie Taylor kept Cork in touching distance at half time as Donegal led by 9 points to 1-4 at the break.

Two goals in quick succession at the beginning of the second half from Sean Powter and Rory Maguire stunned Jim McGuinness’ men, who all of a sudden found themselves 5 points in arrears.

Donegal did manage to level the contest thanks to an Aaron Doherty score late on, but the Rebels hit the final two points of the day as they ran out two-point winners.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh summed up the game at full time in Cork…

 

Donegal’s third outing will be against Clare at a neutral venue in two weeks time. Meanwhile, Cork will play Tyrone.

0020207c-1440
News, Top Stories

Mandatory drug tests to come into effect for Bank Holiday weekend

1 June 2024
Garda Checkpoint 2
News, Top Stories

Van seized by Gardaí in Buncrana as checkpoints come into force

1 June 2024
a180edec-d2c8-4141-8a7c-a3b32682d619
News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs to cause disruptions in East Donegal

1 June 2024
pint-bar-pub-alcohol-drink-drunk
News, Top Stories

DrinkAware issues safety advice ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

1 June 2024
Advertisement

