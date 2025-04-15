DCC missing out on opportunity to sell off DCB houses to willing buyers

A county councilor says that Donegal County Council is missing out on some opportunities to remove social houses with defective concrete from their records.

Councillor Ali Farren says he knows of one man who is aware of the condition of one such home and is looking to buy it regardless.

Currently, the council does not sell houses that are suspected of having defective blocks.

Councillor Farren says it’s one way of reducing the number of houses the council needs to repair and should be given serious consideration: