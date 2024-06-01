People returned to the bog because they had no other choice – Pringle

The Dail has been told that many people in Donegal returned to cutting turf in recent years because they couldn’t afford to pay to hear their homes.

Deputy Thomas Pringle was speaking on a Sinn Fein motion on Local Authority Housing Maintenance and Repair, which calls for a comprehensive retrofitting programme.

Deputy Pringle supported the motion, but expressed regret that it didn’t include a specific rural element.

He told the Dail that people returned to the bog because they had no other choice………..

You can hear Deputy Pringle’s speech in full here –