Late Ferry goal earns Harps draw against in-form Athlone

Finn Harps 1

Athlone Town 1

Patrick Ferry grabbed a late equaliser as Finn Harps held promotion seeking rivals Athlone Town to a draw at Finn Park.

Athlone extended their unbeaten run to ten in this encounter and looked on course for all three points before Ferry struck in the 88th minute.

And he then went close to snatching a winner inside stoppage time but his shot was well saved by Enda Minogue.

In the first half, Athlone had much the better of things and they could well have had a second before Harps’ equaliser.

Athlone stay third while Harps remain fourth.

Finn Harps: Hiemer; Watson, Baba, Makinson, O’Brien; Rainey, Cawley (McAteer, 83), O’Donnell (Johnston, 83); McNamee; Ferry, McLaughlin (Edogun, 60).

Athlone Town: Minogue; Oakley, Van Geenan, Hand, Torre; Campion-Hinds, McKenna, Duffy, Forbes (Izekor, 63), Tetteh (Rubinstein, 93), Ebbe.

Diarmaid Doherty has the full time report from Finn Park.