Killybegs is preparing for a busy cruise season.

24 ships are set to visit the port this summer, brining with them 20,000 passengers and 10,000 crew members.

Killybegs is now the third busiest passenger ship birth in the Republic of Ireland.

Elaine Quinn, Sinbad Marine Services Port Agent says the arrival of the ships over the coming months will be a huge economic boost for Killybegs and Donegal: