BREAKING: Resolution to Little Angels School capacity issues found

It’s a huge day for the parents of Little Angels School in Letterkenny as a resolution to capacity issues at the new school has been found.

Up to 10 pupils were told that they wouldn’t have a place at the new state of the art building come September as it was too small.

Junior Minster with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion, Michael Moynihan has confirmed today that following intensive engagement, and in agreement with the HSE, four modular classrooms from the current site will be used to accommodate all pupils.

There has been an ongoing campaign to find a resolution since news first broke in February of the capacity issue.

Aoife Dorrian who is part of the Don’t Forget Our Little Angels for September 2025 campaign group says it’s a huge relief for parents today:

Councillor Ciaran Brogan while welcoming the news, says the focus must now shift to develop a long-term plan to ensure all children with additional educational needs have a school place: