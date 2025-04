Sinn Féin Chief Whip, Deputy Pádraig MacLochlainn, says the government is “allergic to accountability.”

The Donegal TD was speaking in response to the confirmation that Oireachtas Committees will not be established for another month, on May 8th.

Deputy MacLochlainn says this is solely down to the so-called Michael Lowry deal.

He added that with upcoming recesses for Easter and summer, there is a clear concern: