A man’s been remanded in custody after appearing in court, charged with the murder of a pensioner in County Tyrone.

Adam Krzan, who was in his 70’s, died after being seriously injured at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon in February.

33-year-old Ryan Patrick Martin Kerr, of Derrylattinee Road in Dungannon, is also charged with robbery and going equipped for burglary.

He’s due back in court next month.