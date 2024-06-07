Polling stations officially open in Donegal

Polling stations have officially opened.

People have the chance to have their say on who will be elected to Donegal County Council and represent them at the European Parliament.

91 candidates are vying for 37 seats on Donegal County Council.

In the Lifford Stranorlar Local Electoral area there are 12 candidates and 6 available seats while 18 candidates are contesting 7 seats in Letterkenny with 9 seeking election in Milford where just 3 seats are available.

In the North of the county, 4 seats are available in Carndonagh LEA with 9 names on the ballot paper there and 5 seats in Buncrana are being contested by 12 candidates.

In Glenties, 16 candidates are in the running for 6 seats and in the Donegal LEA, 15 candidates are contesting 6 seats.

It’s guaranteed there will be shake up in the make up of the Council for the coming term with a number of sitting Councillors not seeking re-election.

Meanwhile, in terms of the European election, 5 seats are available in the Midlands North West constituency with 27 candidates contesting.

Polling stations are open until 10pm tonight.

Live coverage from the tally centre at the Aura Leisure Centre tomorrow and from each count centre on Sunday will be live here on Highland Radio.