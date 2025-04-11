Council urged to seek meeting with new Transport Minister to discuss ongoing infrastructure projects in Donegal

Donegal County Council is being urged to seek a meeting with the new Transport Minister to discuss ongoing infrastructure projects in the county.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan believes with works at an advanced stage for a number of major projects, a visit to the county by Minister Darragh O’Brien is warranted.

He says traffic management in Letterkenny needs to be top of the agenda when considering infrastructure projects in the town.

Councillor Brogan says there are still ongoing challenges facing Donegal which he believes short term measures could be developed to address them: