There must be clarity on if there is going to be a cost per unit to Donegal County Council to remediate social houses affected by defective concrete under the long awaited redress scheme.

There are 1800 homes estimated so far that are affected by the crisis.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says that this scheme must cover all the remedial costs, as the council simply would not be able to afford to pay thousands of euro per house: