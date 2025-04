Less than 1 in 10 disqualified drivers handed back their licences and permits last year.

New statistics from the Department of Transport show only 7% of disqualified drivers surrendered their licences.

The figures provided to Social Democrats TD Aidan Farrelly, show only 4% of disqualified drivers in Dublin handed back their licences.

Of 227 disqualified drivers in Donegal, 18 handed back their licences, a rate of 8%, one point above the national average.