Siptu concern at national trend towards outsourcing public health services

Outsourcing public health care to private companies devalues workers and undermines patient care.

The SIPTU trade union says the practice is the biggest threat facing workers and patients within the public health service.

The union says private contractors cut costs wherever they can, usually at the worker’s expense.

Up to now, outsourcing has not been used to any great extent in Donegal.

SIPTU Health Divisional Organiser, Kevin Figgis says in some cases care hours have been reduced when out sourced………..