Chartered Surveyors say councils must carry out more new building inspections

Local authorities are being urged to view enforcement of building regulations as an essential service for future homeowners.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors in Ireland says City and County Councils spent a fraction of the estimated cost of dealing with defective apartments , mica and pyrite issues on enforcement in 2023.

The new President of the Organisation Kevin Hollingsworth says exchequer funding needs to be provided to local authorities.

He says currently, councils are only required to inspect between 12 and 15 per cent of new buildings notified to them, and that needs to change…………