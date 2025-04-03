Man sentenced at Derry Crown Court in connection with phone network used by criminals

A 36-year-old man from Belfast appeared before Derry Crown Court today, 3 April, in connection with drug offences linked to EncroChat, an encrypted phone network used by criminals.

Shaw was sentenced to three years and four months, half to be served in custody and half on licence.

Today’s sentencing stems from Operation Venetic which, led by the National Crime Agency and backed by European law enforcement agencies, successfully infiltrated the EncroChat network.

Warren Shaw was identified by police as the user of an encrypted mobile phone and he was arrested in July 2020. He initially denied involvement, but an extensive examination of messages on the encrypted phone network revealed his involvement in an international drug distribution network, as well as the movement of a large sum of money.

Last December, he pleaded guilty to a number of drugs-related offences, all carried out between March and June 2020.

This was the second sentencing of its kind in recent weeks.

Rory Trainor appeared before Derry Crown Court on 25 March, having been charged with offences linked to EncroChat. He was sentenced to 5 ½ years – half to be served in custody and half on licence.