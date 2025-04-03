Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Police in Derry seize £150k drugs haul, two arrested


Suspected Class A and B controlled drugs, with an estimated street value of £150,000, were seized from a car in the Glengalliagh Road area yesterday afternoon.

Detectives from the Organised Crime Branch, investigating criminality linked to the INLA in Derry, made two arrests.

Among the items seized were quantities of suspected cocaine and amphetamines.

Two men, aged 37 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of several offences and remain in police custody.

Police are appealing to anyone who believes they have information regarding the sale and supply of drugs to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
Top Stories, News

Police in Derry seize £150k drugs haul, two arrested

3 April 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, April 3rd

3 April 2025
Riverwalk Respite House Carndonagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Day and respite services reopen in Inishowen

3 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man sentenced at Derry Crown Court in connection with phone network used by criminals

3 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
Top Stories, News

Police in Derry seize £150k drugs haul, two arrested

3 April 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, April 3rd

3 April 2025
Riverwalk Respite House Carndonagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Day and respite services reopen in Inishowen

3 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man sentenced at Derry Crown Court in connection with phone network used by criminals

3 April 2025
dungannon-court-house-4
Top Stories, News

Man charged with murder in Dungannon

3 April 2025
Image 1 - Seized cannabis
Top Stories, News

Two charged to court over €2.2m Donegal cannabis haul

3 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube