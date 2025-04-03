Police in Derry seize £150k drugs haul, two arrested



Suspected Class A and B controlled drugs, with an estimated street value of £150,000, were seized from a car in the Glengalliagh Road area yesterday afternoon.

Detectives from the Organised Crime Branch, investigating criminality linked to the INLA in Derry, made two arrests.

Among the items seized were quantities of suspected cocaine and amphetamines.

Two men, aged 37 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of several offences and remain in police custody.

Police are appealing to anyone who believes they have information regarding the sale and supply of drugs to come forward.