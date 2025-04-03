Day and respite services reopen in Inishowen

Respite services have been restored at Riverwalk House in Carndonagh.

The facility provides care for adults and children with disabilities.

It had been closed for several years due to emergency residential placements.

Councillor Albert Doherty, who has long campaigned for the service’s reinstatement, described it as a good day for the peninsula:

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that Carndonagh Day Services for Older Persons will resume on 14 April.

These services will now operate from the Spraoi agus Spórt building.

In 2023, Carndonagh Community Hospital was deemed unsuitable to accommodate the service.

It had been operating in Glengad on an interim basis while alternative premises were sought.

The new day service will operate on Mondays and Tuesdays, from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. It is anticipated that between 10 and 15 people will attend each day.

HSE Media Release:

Good News for Inishowen as Day Services for Older Persons and Respite Services for Children and Adults with Disabilities Reopen

The HSE is pleased to announce two significant developments in Inishowen that will greatly benefit the local community with the reopening of day services for older persons and also respite services for children and adults with disabilities at Riverwalk Respite House.

Over the next two weeks, these two local health services will resume providing specialist support and care for people in Inishowen.

Donegal Disability Services is pleased to announce that from today (3rd April 2025) respite services at Riverwalk Respite House in Carndonagh will reopen. Respite services at the unit had been unavailable for a prolonged period due to emergency residential placements.

Located in on the outskirts of the town yet close to local amenities such as shops and restaurants, Riverwalk Respite House is a one-storey building that accommodates up to three residents. The house provides both day and overnight residential respite care for children and adults with disabilities.

During alternate weeks, the house will provide respite for three adults and three children. Riverwalk Respite House is a vital resource in the community, offering a safe and welcoming environment for both children and adults. The facility includes comfortable, private rooms for each person, along with shared amenities such as a kitchen-diner, two sitting rooms, a laundry room, and bathroom with residents receiving support from a dedicated team of nursing and care staff.

Following the closure, Donegal Disability Services has worked diligently to ensure the safe and effective reopening of the facility. This important step will help support individuals with disabilities and their families. Respite services at Riverwalk Respite House will operate four days per week initially with plans in place to expand to a full seven-day respite service provision once the number of necessary staff have been recruited.

Mary McGroarty, Acting Head of Disability Services, Community Services Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said, “We understand the significant role that respite services play in the well-being of both individuals with disabilities and their families. Donegal Disability Services are committed to ensuring that all service users and their families have access to quality respite care and support services. We are delighted to reopen Riverwalk Respite House and look forward to welcoming back former users of the service as well as new service users.

Starting on the 14th of April 2025, Carndonagh Day Services for Older Persons will become operational again at the Spraoi agus Spórt facility in Carndonagh. This follows the relocation of services from Carndonagh Community Hospital in 2023, when it was determined the hospital was no longer suitable for providing day services. For the past two years, services were temporarily moved to Glengad while a suitable premises was sought.

The new day service will operate on Mondays and Tuesdays, from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. It is anticipated that between 10 to 15 people will attend each day, benefiting from a variety of activities tailored to their individual preferences. These activities will be based on the “What Matters to Me” document, allowing attendees to share their interests and needs with care staff to ensure that the activities are scheduled around the attendee’s preferences.

Transport will be available to assist attendees access to this important community resource. Referrals for the service can be made through the local Public Health Nurse and queries can be directed to the Director of Nursing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Frank Morrison, Head of Service Older Persons Services, Community Services Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said “We are delighted to shortly be offering day services to Older Persons in Carndonagh once again. It will allow people to socialise in their own community again and to avail of all the activities on offer.”

Speaking about the progress, Dermot Monaghan, HSE IHA Manager for Donegal said; “These two developments mark a positive step forward for the Inishowen community. Both services play a critical role in supporting families and individuals in need of specialised care, providing a welcoming environment where they can receive high-quality, compassionate services and support.”