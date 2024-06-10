Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Winners and Losers as the new Donegal County Council takes shape

There will be a number of fresh faces at County House in Lifford on Friday week as the shape of the incoming membership of Donegal County Council becomes clearer, with the success of the 100% Redress Party one of the big stories.

As we write (Sunday 11.45pm), five electoral areas have declared.

In Buncrana, five have been elected. Outgoing councillors Jack Murray, Paul Canning and Terry Crossan will be joined by 100% Redress’s Joy Beard and Fianna Fail’s Fionnan Bradley.

In Carndonagh, outgoing councillors Albert Doherty, Martin McDermott and Martin Farren will be joined by 100% Redress’s Ali Farren who topped the poll and was the first person to be elected to the council. Fine Gael’s Johnny McGuinness lost his seat, and says he is considering his options after lodging a procedural complaint.

He says at one point the returning officer used a statute to eliminate two candidates at one point, thereby potentially altering the course of the election, but had not done so in a similar situation earlier in the count. Mr McGuinness says this may end up in the courts, and is considering his next move.

Counting continues in the Donegal LEA, with Michael Naughton and Noel Jordan elected, and Fine Gael’s Barry Sweeney in danger of being ousted by his running mate Manus Boyle, and the prospect of another new face in Independent Jimmy Brogan. Outgoing members Niamh Kennedy and Michael McMahon are also set to return.

In Glenties, Fianna Fail lost the seat won by the late Noreen McGarvey five years ago. Outgoing councillors Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig, Michael McClafferty, Anthony Molloy and John Sheamais O’Fearraigh are being joined by Dennis McGee, the third member of the 100% Redress Party to be elected.

Counting continues in Letterkenny, where Donal Mandy Kelly was elected on the first count and Thomas Sean Devine is set to be the fourth and final 100% Redress member to be elected. They’re set to be joined by outgoing members Ciaran Brogan, Gerry McMonagle, Jimmy Kavanagh, Michael McBride and Donal Coyle. Current Independent Letterkenny Milford MD Cathaoirleach Kevin Bradley set to lose his seat.

Milford produced one of the shocks of the election, with the elimination of John O’Donnell, the previous poll topper. Independent Declan Meehan topped the poll, and joins Liam Blaney and Pauric McGarvey in Lifford.

Lifford Stranorlar sees two new faces with poll topper Independent Martin Scanlon and Sinn Fein’s Dakota NicMheanman. They’re joined by outgoing members Gary Doherty, Frank McBrearty, Martin Harley and Patrick McGowan. Outgoing Fianna Fail Councillor Gerry Crawford lost his seat.

 

 

 

