Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Woman assaulted on Navenny Street in Ballybofey

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault that occurred at Navenny Street, Ballybofey on Friday evening last.

At approximately 9 o’clock, a woman was walking down Navenny Street from the direction of Main Street when it’s believed she was assaulted by two female teenagers.

She did not sustain any life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have seen the teenagers in question in the area of Navenny Street, or has dash cam forage from around that time to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Audio, News, Top Stories

Caravan burnt out in Letterkenny

15 April 2025
ballybofey garda station
Top Stories, News

Woman assaulted on Navenny Street in Ballybofey

15 April 2025
broken window smashed
Top Stories, News

Gardaí investigating aggravated burglary in Lifford

15 April 2025
DCB House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC missing out on opportunity to sell off DCB houses to willing buyers

15 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Audio, News, Top Stories

Caravan burnt out in Letterkenny

15 April 2025
ballybofey garda station
Top Stories, News

Woman assaulted on Navenny Street in Ballybofey

15 April 2025
broken window smashed
Top Stories, News

Gardaí investigating aggravated burglary in Lifford

15 April 2025
DCB House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC missing out on opportunity to sell off DCB houses to willing buyers

15 April 2025
aerial-view-roads-infrastructure-newry-600nw-2330486053
News

Cabinet to hear details of infrastructure blockages division

15 April 2025
border ulster NI
Top Stories, News

North-south standard of living disparity revealed in ESRI report

15 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube