Woman assaulted on Navenny Street in Ballybofey

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault that occurred at Navenny Street, Ballybofey on Friday evening last.

At approximately 9 o’clock, a woman was walking down Navenny Street from the direction of Main Street when it’s believed she was assaulted by two female teenagers.

She did not sustain any life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have seen the teenagers in question in the area of Navenny Street, or has dash cam forage from around that time to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.