Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man smashed the window of a property in Lifford on Sunday night.

The aggravated burglary occurred at Cabhsa Cluain Lao at approximately 10.30 pm.

Nothing was stolen, nor were any life-threatening injuries sustained.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have observed a man on foot in the area around that time to make contact with Gardaí or those with dashcam footage from 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm to make it available.