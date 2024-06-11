Chris McManus set to lose seat following first count of European Elections

Last night seen a first count in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

With five seats up for grabs Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan has topped the poll with over 78,000 votes.

Fianna Fails Barry Cowen also looks in good shape to take a seat with almost 74,000.

The Fine Gael duo of Nina Carberry (73,888) and Maria Walsh (71,476) are also both also well positioned and look nailed on to both take seats.

After that, Ciaran Mullooly has over 57,000 votes; he will be relying on transfers but is in a strong position.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew has 45,807, Lisa Chambers has 44,069 and Peadar Tóibín has 40,742.

Sitting Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus will lose his seat as he received just over 29,000 first preferences.