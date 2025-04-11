Unacceptable that Eddie Fullerton Dam is not being used to supply North Inishowen – MacLochlainn

The Dail has been told it’s unacceptable that development is being stymied in parts of North Inishowen because of inadequate water supplies, even though one of the biggest water supply projects in the county is just a few kilometres down the road.

Speaking during a debate on Uisce Eireann, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told the Dail last evening it makes no sense that water is leaving Inishowen at a time that a lack of water is preventing development elsewhere on the peninsula.

He also claimed that under-resourcing of Uisce Eireann is hampering the growth of Letterkenny in the context of the North West City Region……