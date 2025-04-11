Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Unacceptable that Eddie Fullerton Dam is not being used to supply North Inishowen – MacLochlainn

The Dail has been told it’s unacceptable that development is being stymied in parts of North Inishowen because of inadequate water supplies, even though one of the biggest water supply projects in the county is just a few kilometres down the road.

Speaking during a debate on Uisce Eireann, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told the Dail last evening it makes no sense that water is leaving Inishowen at a time that a lack of water is preventing development elsewhere on the peninsula.

He also claimed that under-resourcing of Uisce Eireann is hampering the growth of Letterkenny in the context of the North West City Region……

Irish Driving Licence
Just 8% of disqualified drivers in Donegal surrendered their licences last year

11 April 2025
The Laurels
€350,000 allocated to heritage projects in Glenties and Raphoe

11 April 2025
sji
Inflation rise is hitting those on low fixed incomes – SJI

11 April 2025
cost building homes
Council cannot afford unit costs for DCB social houses – Cllr McMonagle

11 April 2025
