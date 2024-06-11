Dental clinic at Lifford Hospital to remained closed

Hopes that the dental clinic at Lifford Hospital would be reopened yesterday have been dashed.

The service closed at the start of May on a temporary basis as necessary maintenance works are underway.

In the meantime, all patients are asked to attend the dental department of St. Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny and to contact the office if they are experiencing pain or a dental emergency.

The HSE wishes to apologise to patients for any inconvenience caused.

HSE Statement:

For dental appointments or if patients are in pain or a dental emergency please contact Dental Department, St. Conal’s Hospital 074 91 23562.

