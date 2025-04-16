Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Uninsured learner driver and Novice driver arrested for drug driving in Letterkenny

Gardai in Donegal have arrested two motorists for drug driving, one of them was found to be an uninsured learner driver, the other was a Novice driver.

The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped the uninsured learner driver yesterday. They subsequently tested positive for cannabis during a roadside drug test. The motorist was arrested and the car seized.

Meanwhile, the Novice driver was stopped by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit today. They failed to have ‘N’ plates displayed. They were also arrested after testing positive for cannabis.

Both drivers are due to appear in court.

Gardai are reminding motorists to never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to help save lives on the roads by being a responsible driver, and to never take dangerous risks.

Top Stories

491409081_997748805871527_952080217787687492_n
News

Gardai (1)
News

Four people hospitalised following crash in Ballyshannon

16 April 2025
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Audio, News, Top Stories

People urged to consider alternatives to LUH over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend

16 April 2025
roadworks
Audio, News

Government promises complete overhaul of public infrastructure projects

16 April 2025
Advertisement

