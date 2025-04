Donegal County Council is being urged to provide support to Tidy Towns groups across the county.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says the work of the ongoing efforts of volunteers in keeping towns tidy and clean needs to be recognised.

He says without the ongoing work of the Tidy Towns groups Donegal would be in a far worse position in terms of litter.

Councillor McClafferty says the benefits of the work of the groups is far reaching: