People urged to consider alternatives to LUH over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Health services in the West and North West are urging people to think carefully about how they access health services over the Easter Weekend.

Dermot Monaghan, the Integrated Healthcare Area Manager in Donegal says bank holiday weekends usually bring additional pressure on the health system, but they have plans in place across hospital and community services to ensure patients can access the care they need.

Mr Monaghan says the while Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department will have more resources deployed, people should consider other options in the first instance…………..

15th April 2025

HSE encourages public to consider all care options this Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Health services in the West and North West wish to remind the public of all their care options ahead of Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Bank holiday weekends and extended good weather usually bring additional pressure on the health system but we have plans in place across hospital and community services to ensure patients can access the care they need in the right setting.

Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer, HSE West and North West has asked that all avenues of care be explored in advance of attending your local ED. “We’re asking the public to help us ease pressure on hospitals this Easter Bank Holiday weekend by choosing the right care at the right time, weather that’s an out of hours GP, local pharmacy, injury unit or community care team.”

If you urgently need to see a GP over the bank holiday weekend you should contact your local out of hours GP service. NoWDOC will operate in Donegal and South Leitrim, Caredoc in Sligo and Westdoc will be operation in Galway, Mayo, and Roscommon from Thursday evening until Tuesday morning. You can find your local GP out-of-hours service at https://www2.hse.ie/services/find-a-gp-out-of-hours/. Clinics are by appointment only so please call the relevant number to book one in advance of attendance. You can also access a range of support and advice at your local pharmacy.

Additionally in Donegal the CIT (Community Interventions Team), a specialist health professional team, offers an extended service from 8am to 8pm, seven days per week and can be contacted in Donegal on 074 9109257 / 086 1082129.

The CIT provides acute, short term nursing interventions, including wound management, oncology care, medication administration and management, patient education and support to promote self-management of catheters and stoma care.

It’s expected that emergency departments will see higher than normal attendances due to the bank holiday weekend and the HSE would ask for the public’s patience during long wait times.

Teams will continue to assist patients in moving as quickly as possible through the hospital system if they require hospital care.

This includes actions to support patients avoid ED admission, improving the experience of patients while in ED, ensuring effective movement within the hospitals and timely discharge to community services and other care supports.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) has advised that Bank Holiday weekends also see an increase in call outs and are also urging the public to consider all care pathways in advance of contacting them. Community Paramedics continue to operate in Donegal, Mayo, and Roscommon. Please dial 112 or 999 for emergency care if there is concern for serious illness or injury. Less urgent calls will face longer waits for an ambulance response.

Meanwhile Dr Áine McNamara, Regional Director of Public Health, HSE West and North West had the following advice “It’s important that the public are reminded to protect their own, and their children’s skin by following the Healthy Ireland SunSmart 5S’s. This is just as important here in Ireland as it is when holidaying abroad as from April to September the sun’s UV rays are strong enough to damage skin and increase the risk of skin cancer, even on cloudy days.”

During the bank holiday weekend, you can protect you and your children’s skin by following the SunSmart 5S’s:

Slip on clothing: Cover skin as much as possible Slop on broad-spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen Slap on a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face, ears and neck. Seek shade Slide on sunglasses

Dr Áine McNamara, went on to advise that, “Boosters are a vital step in renewing protection against COVID-19, especially for the most vulnerable. We strongly encourage everyone eligible to take this chance to safeguard their health.”

Those encouraged to get the booster include:

People who are aged 80 years and older

People aged 6 months and older who are immunocompromised

People aged 18 years and older living in residential care facilities for older adults

People aged 70 to 79 years who did not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the last 12 months

Vaccines are free and available through participating GPs, and pharmacies. Vaccines for children aged less than 12 years will be available in community vaccination clinics. HSE vaccination teams will also provide the vaccine for people living in residential care facilities including nursing homes, and individuals who are housebound.

For children aged less than 12 years who are eligible for vaccination, vaccines are available in community vaccination clinics, further information is available at www.hse.ie.’’