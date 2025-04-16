Donegal community groups urged to apply for CLÁR funding

Community groups in Donegal are being urged to apply for funding under the CLÁR programme.

The scheme aims to provide funding for small infrastructural projects in rural areas that have experienced significant levels of de-population.

There are three strands of funding available. They are; developing community facilities & amenities, mobility, cancer care, community first responders and meals on wheels transport and the third measure is ‘Our Living Islands’.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Wednesday, May 14th.

More information is available on donegalcoco.ie.