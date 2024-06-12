72 year old Donegal man arrested in connection murder case from 1975

Two people have been arrested in Meath and Donegal in connection with the murder of a police officer in the north, and the attempted murder of a second in the 1970’s.

RUC Constable Robert John McPherson was killed after being called to reports of suspicious activity at a post office in Dungiven in Co. Derry in July 1975.

The PSNI say Gardaí arrested two men aged 73 and 72 at addresses in Meath and Donegal, who are due to appear before the High Court in Dublin today.

A third man aged 71 was detained by the PSNI in Dungiven.