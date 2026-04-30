Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 30/04/2026

On today’s show, we balance the immediate concerns of public health and infrastructure with the local stories and events shaping the week in Donegal.

Schools & Faith: The Multi-Denominational Debate

As Educate Together calls for an increase in multi-denominational schools across the county, Alan Hynes, CEO of the Catholic Education Partnership, joins Greg to discuss the future of local education.

  • How would the divesting process actually work in Donegal?

  • We look at the results of a recent parental survey on religion in the classroom.

  • What does this mean for the traditional patronage of our local schools?

Donegal on Track: The Fight for Rail

Richard Logue from the Western Track Group joins the program to discuss the latest efforts to bring rail back to the Northwest. Following a series of high-level meetings, we look at what needs to happen to finally connect Donegal to the national rail network.

The Hidden Crisis: Energy Poverty

We dive into the findings of the ‘Energy Poverty and Affordability in Ireland’ report. One of the report’s authors joins Greg to discuss the struggle many households face in the current climate and the specific impact on rural affordability.

The National Children’s Hospital: A Father’s Concern

Aaron Daily, father of Sophia, shares his perspective on the ongoing delays and spiralling costs of the National Children’s Hospital. He questions whether the facility will truly be fit for purpose for children with complex medical needs by the time the doors finally open.

Health & Society

  • Addiction in Donegal: Stephen McLoughlin of the White Oaks Rehabilitation Centre in Muff discusses a worrying surge in cocaine addiction within the county and the pressure on local recovery services.

  • Engines for a Cause: Keith Gamble previews this year’s Bear Run 74, which brings a spectacular convoy of cars to Donegal this Friday and Saturday.

  • Business Matters: Chris Ashmore joins Greg for a quick look at what’s coming up on this week’s Business Matters podcast.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry-Dublin air link set to take flight in October

30 April 2026
nifrs
News

30 firefighters tackling wildfire in Co. Derry

30 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 30/04/2026

30 April 2026
garda road policing unit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Failed commitments on roads policing numbers disgraceful – PARC

30 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry-Dublin air link set to take flight in October

30 April 2026
nifrs
News

30 firefighters tackling wildfire in Co. Derry

30 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 30/04/2026

30 April 2026
garda road policing unit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Failed commitments on roads policing numbers disgraceful – PARC

30 April 2026
Charles Ward
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward says county-by-county rollout of DCB scheme is leaving families waiting years

30 April 2026
mental health
News, Audio, Top Stories

Landmark mental health legislation introduces pharmacological restraint

30 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube