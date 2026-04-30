The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 30/04/2026

On today’s show, we balance the immediate concerns of public health and infrastructure with the local stories and events shaping the week in Donegal.

Schools & Faith: The Multi-Denominational Debate

As Educate Together calls for an increase in multi-denominational schools across the county, Alan Hynes, CEO of the Catholic Education Partnership, joins Greg to discuss the future of local education.

How would the divesting process actually work in Donegal?

We look at the results of a recent parental survey on religion in the classroom.

What does this mean for the traditional patronage of our local schools?

Donegal on Track: The Fight for Rail

Richard Logue from the Western Track Group joins the program to discuss the latest efforts to bring rail back to the Northwest. Following a series of high-level meetings, we look at what needs to happen to finally connect Donegal to the national rail network.

The Hidden Crisis: Energy Poverty

We dive into the findings of the ‘Energy Poverty and Affordability in Ireland’ report. One of the report’s authors joins Greg to discuss the struggle many households face in the current climate and the specific impact on rural affordability.

The National Children’s Hospital: A Father’s Concern

Aaron Daily, father of Sophia, shares his perspective on the ongoing delays and spiralling costs of the National Children’s Hospital. He questions whether the facility will truly be fit for purpose for children with complex medical needs by the time the doors finally open.

Health & Society