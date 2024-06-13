Darren Murphy: “It’s a good point considering how long we played with 10 men”

Darren Murphy saw his Finn Harps side a goal down and a man down at half time in tonight’s SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture with UCD in Ballybofey.

Murphy has highlighted a tactical switch at half time that he thinks helped his team back into the game and ultimately claim a point.

“What I asked of them, they did in the second half. I think you have to be brave”.

Sean O’Donnell was the player who received his marching orders on 25 minutes, UCD went ahead on 42 minutes and it was Success Edogun who equalised for the Ballybofey side on the 53rd.

Murphy spoke to Diarmuid Doherty at full time at Finn Park and says he was pleased with how his side reacted to going a man down…